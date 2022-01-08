Bhopal: AYUSH, AIIMS open unit for psoriasis treatment

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A special unit for treatment of psoriasis has started under the joint aegis of Union Ministry of AYUSH and AIIMS at Government Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital here, according to state government official.

In this unit, all the diseases related to psoriasis will be treated with the help of homeopathic medicine. Consultation for the treatment of psoriasis will be available on mobile number 9630667239. The timing of psoriasis OPD in the hospital will be from 9 am to 2 pm. This unit will remain closed on government holidays. Detailed information in this regard can be accessed on www.ghmcbhopalayush.net.

Psoriasis is a skin disorder that causes skin cells to multiply up to 10 times faster than normal. Psoriasis can't be passed on from one person to another person. It does sometimes happen in members of the same family.

Psoriasis symptoms can vary from person to person. Common signs and symptoms include:

* Red patches of skin covered with thick, silvery scales

* Small scaling spots (commonly seen in children)

* Dry, cracked skin that may bleed or itch

* Itching, burning or soreness

* Thickened, pitted or ridged nails

* Swollen and stiff joints

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:12 AM IST