Bhopal: Awareness About Measures To Prevent Hepatitis Is Necessary, Says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that awareness about the causes of hepatitis disease and preventive measures are necessary. In his message released on social media on "World Hepatitis Day", on Friday, CM Chouhan said that hepatitis is a deadly disease caused by infectious blood, contaminated food or water. Timely diagnosis and treatment can save precious lives.

Chouhan also appealed to the people of the state on “World Hepatitis Day” to take a pledge to make others aware along with themselves about the cause of this disease and its preventive measures.

1.4 Million Die Due To Hepatitis Every Year

Hepatitis is a liver disease, which records approximately 1.4 million deaths annually, as stated in medical journals. While it is said that one of the main causes of his disease is alcohol intake, there are other reasons leading to it as well. Also, it has available treatment and care options.

