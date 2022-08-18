Bhopal: Asst professor knocks HC door over non-implementation of roster system in promotion in govt medical colleges

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Petition has been filed in the principal bench of MP high court at Jabalpur seeking proper implementation of roster system in promotion in government medical colleges.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, Assistant professor Dr Priyanka Singh in her petition stated that she has been deprived of promotion for the non-implementation of roster system in the college.

Singh in her petition stated that, non implementation of proper roster system is in violation of Section 4(1)of Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva (Anusuchit Jatiyon, Anusuchit jan Jatiyon aur Anya Pichhade Varg Ke Liye Arakshan) Adhiniyam,1994, Article 46, 16(4), 16 (4ka) and Article 335 of the Constitution of India and as such cannot be sustained in the eyes of law.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, on behalf of petitioner, said, “The Roster Committee had recommended that the advertisement be issued in accordance with such a decision after getting the proposal approved from the Chairman/Executive Body. On May 20, 2022 a meeting of the Roster Committee was held in which it has been stated that the Committee has examined the Roster and category of vacant posts of Professor and Associate Professor and has taken a decision on the same.”

In pursuance of such decision of the Roster Committee, an advertisement was issued on May 21, 2022 in which no post for Associate Professor in Microbiology Department has been shown as all the three posts of Associate Professor have been filled up by the respondents by UR- UR -UR candidates. The advertisement thus has been issued without following the promotion roster/direct recruitment procedure.

Even in Chhindwara Medical College, which is a Government college, roster system was not followed in promotions for the post of Associate Professor and, therefore, doctors serving there are waiting for promotions to the post of Assistant Professors and Associate Professors in the medical college.