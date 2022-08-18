Bhopal: EOW raids resident of RTO officials, assets more than 600 times source income unearthed

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence wing Jabalpur has conducted a raid at the house of regional transport officer (RTO) Santosh Pal and his wife Rekha Pal posted as a clerk in Jabalpur office in disappropriate property against to their known income, said the officials on Thursday.

“The police have found high-class home theatre, constructed in one of the houses, total six houses, one farmhouse, one car, one SUV to high-speed motorcycle and Rs 16 lakh cash from them”, said EOW, SP Devendra Singh Rajput.

The raid was launched at midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, the EOW sleuths found their income 650 more than their valid source of income.

Devendra Singh Rajput told Free Press that the agency received a tip-off of RTO and his wife owning more property than their known income. The inspector posted in EOW conducted a primary investigation and a case of corruption was registered against the two.

The team started their action at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday night and still the raid is under process.