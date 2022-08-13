e-Paper Get App

Watch: SAF cop beat up 9-year-old boy for stealing bicycle, booked

The incident, however, occurred under Ranjhi police station limits on Friday. The SAF 6th Battalion constable has been identified as Ashok Thapa, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Bahuguna.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 09:16 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Armed Forces (SAF) constable was booked for allegedly beating a 9-year-old boy accused of stealing a bicycle in Jabalpur after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

"The constable caught the boy near Mastana Square after being told about a bicycle theft and hit him. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act and song) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," an official said.

A case has been registered in Ranjhi police station and the constable has been issued a notice for further action, the official said.

