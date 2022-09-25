Bhopal: Aspirants eyeing political appointments in boards, corporations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are many posts lying vacant in different boards, corporations, authorities in which political appointments are to be done. As there is some movement at government level in this regard, aspirants for political appointments have become active and they are trying hard to cash the opportunity.

The post of Madhya Pradesh Women's Rights Commission Chairperson is lying vacant after Shobha Oza resigned a few months back. Sources also said that posts of Chairmen are lying vacant in Jabalpur Development Authority, Gwalior Development Authority and Bhopal Development Authority, respectively.

A BJP leader on condition of anonymity said that according to him, around twelve to fifteen posts reserved for political appointments are vacant in different boards, corporations, authorities, etc.

As only a year is left for assembly elections in the state, the government wants to make the political appointments in different boards, corporations and authorities at the earliest. Seeing this, many BJP leaders are dreaming to bag coveted posts lying vacant in boards, corporations, etc. To realise their dream, they are also trying to seek the blessing of their political patrons.

Notably, making political appointments in different boards, corporations and authority is the prerogative of the government but names are also pushed forward from the BJP organisation as well.