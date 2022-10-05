Bhopal: Ashutosh Rana to inaugurate 3-day ‘International Bundeli Samagam’ today

Ashutosh Rana |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day ‘International Bundeli Samagam,’ organised by Team Hum Bundeli, will begin here at Tribal Museum on Thursday.

Film actor Ashutosh Rana, Vidhan Sabha speaker Girish Gautam, Bundeli poet Padma Shri Awadh Kishore Jadia, Rai dancer Padma Shri Ram Sahai Pandey and principal secretary of the Vidhan Sabha, AP Singh, will inaugurate the event at 3 pm. Rana will speak on Bundeli, Bundelkhand and the state on the inaugural day.

The event on the day will also see Aloknama by poet Alok Srivastava, Bundeli bhajans by singer Pandit Pawan Tiwari, Bundeli Badhai and Bundeli Dhimriyai. On Friday, Former Chief Minister of MP Uma Bharti will honour the descendants of Rani Laxmibai and she will also interact with them. On this day, Bundeli Yuva Samvad, a dialogue on the possibilities of tourism in Bundelkhand, along with a performance of Rai dancer Jittu Khare will be organised.

‘Prashasnik Bundeli Samagam’ will be organised on October 8 - the last day of the fest which will see the participation of administrative officials who hail from Bundelkhand. Bundeli dishes will also be served under Bundeli Vyanjan Utsav from 11 am on all three days in the event.

