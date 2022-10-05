e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ashutosh Rana to inaugurate 3-day ‘International Bundeli Samagam’ today

Bhopal: Ashutosh Rana to inaugurate 3-day ‘International Bundeli Samagam’ today

Dialogue session, poets’ meet, songs, folk dance food fest to be held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Ashutosh Rana |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day ‘International Bundeli Samagam,’ organised by Team Hum Bundeli, will begin here at Tribal Museum on Thursday.

Film actor Ashutosh Rana, Vidhan Sabha speaker Girish Gautam,  Bundeli poet Padma Shri Awadh Kishore Jadia,  Rai dancer Padma Shri Ram Sahai Pandey  and principal secretary of the Vidhan Sabha, AP Singh, will inaugurate the event  at 3 pm. Rana will speak on Bundeli, Bundelkhand and the state on the inaugural day.

The event on the day will also see Aloknama by poet Alok Srivastava, Bundeli bhajans by singer Pandit Pawan Tiwari,  Bundeli Badhai and Bundeli Dhimriyai.  On Friday, Former Chief Minister of MP Uma Bharti will honour the descendants of Rani Laxmibai and she will also interact with them. On this day, Bundeli Yuva Samvad, a dialogue on the possibilities of tourism in Bundelkhand, along with a performance of  Rai dancer Jittu Khare will be organised.

‘Prashasnik Bundeli Samagam’ will be organised on  October 8 -  the last day of the fest which will see the participation of administrative officials who hail from Bundelkhand. Bundeli dishes will also be served under Bundeli Vyanjan Utsav from 11 am on all three days in the event. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Police officials perform shastra pujan on Vijaya Dashami
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Ashutosh Rana to inaugurate 3-day ‘International Bundeli Samagam’ today

Bhopal: Ashutosh Rana to inaugurate 3-day ‘International Bundeli Samagam’ today

Narmadapuram: Helmet checking campaign to be set in motion from today

Narmadapuram: Helmet checking campaign to be set in motion from today

Bhopal: Guddi ki gussa! Jaya Bachchan scolds selfie-takers and lensmen

Bhopal: Guddi ki gussa! Jaya Bachchan scolds selfie-takers and lensmen

Bhopal: Urban bodies collected 60% of property tax in 5 yrs, says report

Bhopal: Urban bodies collected 60% of property tax in 5 yrs, says report

Bhopal: Dussehra celebrations, rain gods come to the ‘rescue’ of Ravana, kin

Bhopal: Dussehra celebrations, rain gods come to the ‘rescue’ of Ravana, kin