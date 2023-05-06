Bhopal: Asha returns to Kuno Jungle after 2 weeks

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After two weeks of moving out of Kuno National Park, female cheetah Asha returned to jungles of Kuno on late Friday night.

“Asha returned to Kuno on its own,” said Sheopur District Forest Officer of Kuno Prakash Kumar Verma. Its return brought respite to Kuno officials as they sleepless nights waiting for its retrun.

Asha is the second Namibian cheetah, which moved out of Kuno Tiger Reserve and had reached Shivpuri. As she was not fond of open farm lands, she returned to Vijaypur jungle, situated close to Kuno Tiger Reserve and hunted.

“It seems Asha had made a corridor between Kuno National Park and Vijaypur jungle,” a senior Kuno official said.

The next Cheetah Task Force Committee meeting is supposed to take place next week. At the meeting, health of all cheetahs including 11 South African and seven adult Namibian big cats will be reviewed. “Cheetah Task Force Committee will take decision on future course of South African cheetahs,” an official associated with Cheetah Project said.