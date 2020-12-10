Bhopal: As human rights take a beating, Samaritans lend a hand

Bhopal: The corona-induced lockdown infringed upon the basic human rights of the people, including their right to life, right to earn a livelihood and the right to travel freely. And vulnerable sections of society were the worst-hit.

Human Rights Day is celebrated across the world every year on December 10. This year’s Human Rights Day theme relates to the Covid-19 pandemic and focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring human rights are central to the recovery efforts.

On the eve of the day, Free Press spoke to some human rights organisations in the city to know what kind of rights violations they had witnessed and how they had helped the victims.