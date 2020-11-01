Was COVID-19 lockdown a violation of our fundamental rights?

COVID-19 is a disease caused by the coronavirus and has its origin in China. This novel coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, the largest urban area in China’s Hubei province, and was first reported to the WHO Country Office in China, on December 31, 2019. On January 30, 2020, the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency.

The coronavirus pandemic has stirred death, destruction and upheaval across the world, and the outbreak of COVID-19 brought social and economic life to a standstill. To combat the disease, the Government of India imposed a complete lockdown in the last week of March 2020 in most districts of the 22 States and Union Territories where confirmed cases had been reported. Since then, the Government of India has claimed success in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, stating that the number of cases would have been more if the nationwide lockdown had not been imposed. However, with the recent number of COVID-19 positive cases having surged and with economy in doldrums, we are more inclined to not accept this theory of success.

On March 22, India observed a 14-hour voluntary public curfew at the insistence of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It was followed by a 21- day nationwide lockdown from March 24 2020. Following PM Modi’s announcement on March 24, 2020, the Centre had cited “lack of uniformity in measures adopted by states as well as their implementation” as a reason for ordering the pan-India lockdown. The lockdown was ordered through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), under the powers under section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

On April 14, 2020, India extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3 2020 which was followed by two-week extensions starting 3 and 17 May with substantial relaxations. From June 1, the Government started “unlocking” the country (barring “containment zones”) in three unlock phases.

A lockdown is an all-pervasive order involving restrictions upon a bundle of civil liberties. The freedom of movement, freedom to carry out one's profession, trade or occupation of choice, and freedom to reside in any part of the country constitute the first layer of curbs in a lockdown.

The second layer of curbs is born out of instances of extravagance while implementing the first layer, thereby leading to a direct violation of the otherwise faceless right to life and personal liberty.

What makes this scrutiny of lockdown of utmost importance is the fact that the power of state to order a lockdown and rights of citizens to resist disproportionate curbs on their civil liberties are both born out of the same document, the “holy document” in the words of Justice Rohinton Nariman. The examination, thus, lies within the Constitution of India.