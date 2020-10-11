Nearly 68% of migrants want to return to cities they left amid lockdown, finds survey

But at the same time, it would seem that going back to their hometowns has not served many of them well. According to a Livemint report that quotes a survey by Inferential Survey Statistics and Research Foundation, a large majority of these 'reverse migrants' now wish to come back to the cities. Reportedly, the income of these individuals have dropped significantly, up to 94% in some areas.

The study was carried out in from July to August 2020 and as per the all India report created by the Inferential Survey Statistics and Research Foundation, a sample of 2917 migrants from 34 districts of 6 major states was used. Reportedly, while there had been an overall decline of 85% income for these reverse migrants, the maximum setback was for salaried wage earners at 88%. Formerly self-employeed migrants also saw their income dip by an overall 86%. This drop was highest for self-employed migrants from UP and Chhattisgarh, reaching up to 100%.

"Uttar Pradesh has the maximum loss of income, by 94.16% followed by Jharkhand 94.02%, Odisha, 92.76% and West Bengal, 87.15%. Bihar has comparatively least loss, still by 65.03% in self-income and Chhattisgarh, by 76.12%. In case of loss of income for self-employed in non-agriculture, Uttar Pradesh suffered loss by 100%. In addition, it has the 100% loss for salaried and wage earners too. Chhattisgarh is another State where loss of income for self-employed in non-agriculture is almost 100%. In case of casual labor in nonagriculture, maximum loss 63.88% is for Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar and Odisha, each by more than 60%. West Bengal suffered the least in this category of occupation by 42.60%," the report adds.