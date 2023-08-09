Bhopal: Arthur Wins Gleamman Mr India Award In UAE | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arthur Henry from Bhopal won the title of Gleamman Mr India in UAE recently. The competition was held from August 1-5 in the UAE city of Ajman.

There were 46 contestants. Arthur, 19, is the son of Rajesh Henry, additional excise commissioner in Bhopal. His mother Shivangi Pandey was winner of Mrs Gleamman 2022. Arthur is studying finance management in Mumbai and is active in modelling and wants to work in TV and music videos.

Arthur told media persons in the city on Tuesday that he wanted to make career in modelling. “My mother inspired me to take part. I have recently recorded a music video, which will be releasing soon,” he said.

