 Bhopal: Around Four To Five Urban Tigers Loiter In City Outskirt; The Big Cats Often Comes Near Residential Areas, Creating Panic
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Around Four To Five Urban Tigers Loiter In City Outskirt; The Big Cats Often Comes Near Residential Areas, Creating Panic

Bhopal: Around Four To Five Urban Tigers Loiter In City Outskirt; The Big Cats Often Comes Near Residential Areas, Creating Panic

The forest department aims to fence the jungle area to prevent the movement of urban tigers toward the outer periphery

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Around Four To Five Urban Tigers Loiter In City Outskirt; The Big Cats Often Comes Near Residential Areas, Creating Panic | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The movement of around four to five urban tigers on the outskirts of the state capital is being reported at regular intervals, leaving forest officials on their toes. Recently, tiger movement near an educational institution created a flutter.

The forest department aims to fence the jungle area to prevent the movement of urban tigers toward the outer periphery of the city but such efforts are falling short.

The reason: the forest area is too vast to be fully fenced. District forest officer Lokpriya Bharti said that so far about 6 km of forest area have been covered with fencing, while for the remaining stretch a proposal will be sent to the government.

Read Also
Teenager Booked For Hitting Constable, Dragging Him On Car Bonnet For 30 Feet In MP's Gwalior
article-image

DFO added that, to meet the challenge posed by the urban tigers, the forest department is seeking support from all stakeholders including Bhopal Municipal Corporation, local residents and institutions located near the forested areas.

FPJ Shorts
Lalbaugcha Raja Auction 2025: Gold Biscuit Fetches ₹11 Lakh As Mandal Collects ₹1.65 Crore
Lalbaugcha Raja Auction 2025: Gold Biscuit Fetches ₹11 Lakh As Mandal Collects ₹1.65 Crore
'Roti Ka Karz Milke Chukana Hai...': Sonu Sood Visits Flood-Affected Villages In Punjab - Watch Video
'Roti Ka Karz Milke Chukana Hai...': Sonu Sood Visits Flood-Affected Villages In Punjab - Watch Video
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Arrives In China For 10-Day Visit
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Arrives In China For 10-Day Visit
Navi Mumbai To Host Redevelopment Conference On CIDCO Housing Issues
Navi Mumbai To Host Redevelopment Conference On CIDCO Housing Issues

The BMC has been asked to ensure proper lighting arrangements, while people have been advised against venturing into the jungle at night, he added.

Recently, an urban tiger was spotted near a renowned educational institution, creating panic among staff families and hostel residents. This tiger had attacked a youth, who was luckily saved by his companions. The forest administration directed the institution to install 12-foot-high fencing to prevent big cats from entering the campus. Officials said the tiger has since retreated into the jungle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Around Four To Five Urban Tigers Loiter In City Outskirt; The Big Cats Often Comes Near...

Bhopal: Around Four To Five Urban Tigers Loiter In City Outskirt; The Big Cats Often Comes Near...

AJJAKS Writes To CM Mohan Yadav Over Lack Of Reserved-Category Advocates In HC Benches

AJJAKS Writes To CM Mohan Yadav Over Lack Of Reserved-Category Advocates In HC Benches

Bhopal: Garrison Engineer, MES Officers, Middleman Held Red-Handed For Taking ₹80,000 Bribe; 2%...

Bhopal: Garrison Engineer, MES Officers, Middleman Held Red-Handed For Taking ₹80,000 Bribe; 2%...

Bhopal Power Cut September 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Hathai Kheda, Anand Nagar Square, Gupta...

Bhopal Power Cut September 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Hathai Kheda, Anand Nagar Square, Gupta...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers 28th Installment Worth ₹1,541 Crore To 1.29 Crore Ladli...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers 28th Installment Worth ₹1,541 Crore To 1.29 Crore Ladli...