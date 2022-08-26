Bhopal: Army lays Bailey Bridge to restore vehicular flow on Bhopal - Nagpur Highway

Army engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command setting up 90-feet long Bailey Bridge over Sukhtawa River | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Army engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Southern Command were mobilised from Bhopal on Friday to set up 90-feet long Bailey Bridge over Sukhtawa River on Bhopal-Nagpur National Highway number 46 near Narmadapuram.

The 145-year old bridge had collapsed in April 2022 due to heavy traffic, thereafter the state administration had requested the Army to construct the bridge and restore traffic.

A diversion route built to receive heavy traffic on Sukhtawa river submerged multiple times due to heavy rains earlier.

In last three months, Engineer Regiment from Sabse Behtar Brigade, state authorities and National Highway Authority of India worked on a war footing for early construction of bridge.

Within a short period of three months, displaying urgency and apt civil military coordination, a heavy load 90-feet long Bailey Bridge was provided by NHAI, which is now being set up by army engineers. Superior engineering skill and equipment handling capability are required to construct the bridge over existing piers. The construction of this bridge will restore connectivity on NH 46 connecting Bhopal with Nagpur through Betul.

It will facilitate movement of critical goods from adjoining towns and villages, reducing congestion and delays caused in last few months.