Bhopal: After causing havoc, rivers’ water level recedes in Madhya Pradesh

A fisherman casts a fishing net in the swollen Narmada river following heavy monsoon rains, at Bhedaghat in Jabalpur, Monday, | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As rain has stopped, water level of major rivers, which were till recently in spate, causing flood, has started to recede. They are now flowing below danger mark, giving respite to people and government. However, gates of few dams in state were opened to discharge excess water on Friday.

Sources at water resources department said that Narmada river, which was flowing above danger mark in Hoshangabad, is now flowing at 287.30 metres (12 noon on Friday). In Mortaka, Narmada flowed at 160.78 metres at 8 am on Friday and its water level came down to 159.30 metres by 12 noon.

In Narsinghpur, water level of Narmada river was 311. 67 metres and by 12 noon, it came down to 311. 46 metres. Water level of Parwati river decreased in Maksudangar in Guna district. Against maximum water level of 409.96 metres, Parwati river flowed at 404. 55 metres. Betwa river in Neemkheda in Raisen district flowed at 419.15 metres against its maximum level of 409. 96 metres.

Ken river too is flowing below danger mark. Against its maximum water level of 296.75 metres, it is flowing at 290.11-metre level.

The water level of Chambal river too has started to recede. In Ujjain district, its level was 451. 10 metres against its maximum level of 460.90 metres. In Barkheda in Ratlam district, Chambal flowed at 410.96 metres at 12 noon against its maximum water level of 419. 10 metres.

Meanwhile, one gate of Bansujara dam was opened in Tikamgarh. At least 12 out of 20 gates of Indira Sagar dam was opened in Khandwa district to discharge 106777 cusecs of water. In Khandwa district, 18 out of 23 gates of Omkareshwar dam were opened to drain out excess water.

At least seven gates of Rajghat dam were opened in Ashoknagar. One gate of Pagna dam was opened in Sagar district.