e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Arjunan Murlidhar appointed Indian team manager for 16th Asian Cross-Country Championship

Bhopal: Arjunan Murlidhar appointed Indian team manager for 16th Asian Cross-Country Championship

Anupama Srivastava, coach of Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy, has been made the coach of Indian team for event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Indian team |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association Secretary Arjunan Muralidhar has been appointed the manager of Indian contingent participating in the 16th Asian Cross-Country Championship 2023 organised by Athletics Federation of India. The championship, which began in Kathmandu in Nepal on March 5 will end on March 8.

Besides, coach of Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy Anupama Srivastava has been made the coach of Indian team for the event.

Baby, Bhumeshworya Devi, Chhavi Yadav, Munni Devi, Priyanka, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav, Sonika, Srishti Sridhar, Anand Singh, Balram, Divbyanshu Kumar, Hemraj Gurjar, Nitesh Kumar, Shivji Parshuram, Subhasis Ghosh and Vijay Sanjay Savaratkar are representing the Indian team.

Vice-president of Athletics Federation of India Mumtaz Khan, president of Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association Amanat Khan and other officials congratulated Arjunan Muralidhar.

Read Also
Govt and RBI in discussion with South Asian countries to have cross-border trade in rupee:...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overheard in Bhopal:Two retired bureaucrats are rolling up their sleeves to create an atmosphere...

Overheard in Bhopal:Two retired bureaucrats are rolling up their sleeves to create an atmosphere...

Bhopal: Arjunan Murlidhar appointed Indian team manager for 16th Asian Cross-Country Championship

Bhopal: Arjunan Murlidhar appointed Indian team manager for 16th Asian Cross-Country Championship

Madhya Pradesh: Armonia launches its second premium showroom 'Armonia Home' in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Armonia launches its second premium showroom 'Armonia Home' in Bhopal

Kamal Nath promises Rs 18K/year to MP women to counter Shivraj's scheme

Kamal Nath promises Rs 18K/year to MP women to counter Shivraj's scheme

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan launches 'Ladli Behna Yojana 2023' on his 65th birthday

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan launches 'Ladli Behna Yojana 2023' on his 65th birthday