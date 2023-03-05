Bhopal: Arjunan Murlidhar appointed Indian team manager for 16th Asian Cross-Country Championship

Indian team |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association Secretary Arjunan Muralidhar has been appointed the manager of Indian contingent participating in the 16th Asian Cross-Country Championship 2023 organised by Athletics Federation of India. The championship, which began in Kathmandu in Nepal on March 5 will end on March 8.

Besides, coach of Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy Anupama Srivastava has been made the coach of Indian team for the event.

Baby, Bhumeshworya Devi, Chhavi Yadav, Munni Devi, Priyanka, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav, Sonika, Srishti Sridhar, Anand Singh, Balram, Divbyanshu Kumar, Hemraj Gurjar, Nitesh Kumar, Shivji Parshuram, Subhasis Ghosh and Vijay Sanjay Savaratkar are representing the Indian team.

Vice-president of Athletics Federation of India Mumtaz Khan, president of Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association Amanat Khan and other officials congratulated Arjunan Muralidhar.