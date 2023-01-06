e-Paper Get App
Govt and RBI in discussion with South Asian countries to have cross-border trade in rupee: Shaktikanta Das

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Shaktikanta Das | Image: Wikipedia
The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, stated that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) is in the trial phase and that the bank is proceeding with caution.

The RBI Governor was speaking at the launch of IMF's new book 'South Asia's Path to Resilient Growth'.

He said, "The government and the Reserve Bank of India are discussing cross-border rupee trade with South Asian countries."

"Inflation control is a priority for the South Asian region, including India; risks to growth and investment may rise if inflation remains high", he added.

