'Time Is The Enemy Of The Mediocre': 5 Inspirational Quotes From Warren Buffet

Warren Buffet is one of those names in business, that is like a milestone, that stays there for the world to see, some may reach it, some even go past it, others may fail, but no matter where you are, you know, that milestone exist.

The eloquence of Warren Buffet is not hidden from any one, and these are the five of his quotes that could kick start your Monday, with some much needed motivation.

"Price is what you pay. Value is what you get"

The phrase 'price you pay' is often presented with a negative connotation, as though the consequences of some adventurous, ill-advised actions. But Buffet has a unique way of thinking and that reflects in his way of understanding the need to 'spend to get'. Unless one takes the chance with their available resources and knowledge, there is no way to know, whether something would work or not. Therefore, when one puts their coveted resources on something, with a certain vision in my mind, one could attain value to the said investment.

"Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing"

When some says, that something is 'Risky', it is supposed to be a caveat to the negative possibilities of an action. But, it is also about the understanding of the system and the world, that one possess. Many challenges could be unknown, but some are known, and there is precedent to it. This knowledge of what has already happened, what could transpire, in the future, as a result of an action, is what makes taking a 'Risk' mean more than it might seem. This, as, it is not about jumping into the river, but eluding the fire, knowing what you are doing, also allows you to know, as to what could go wrong, what will go right.

"Never invest in a business you cannot understand"

In the paragraph before this, we spoke of 'Risk' and a larger awareness of the situation, this quote from Buffet is in direct correlation with it. You are not really taking a 'Risk', if you don't really know what it means to take that risk. Similarly venturing into an avenue, may it be a business investment into a sector or a specific equity or venturing into some other realms, in your life, it is better to have the knowledge of the situation, before jumping into the stream. This, as, the stream either take you to your destination or drown you in the dearth of knowledge.

"Time is the friend of the wonderful company, the enemy of the mediocre"

The world does not appreciate mediocrity, and understandably, nor does Warren Buffet. Mediocrity is not about one lacking the quality, that is perhaps needed, but lacking the intention to do what is needed. Time, being one of the most crucial elements of human existence. And it can help you grow and bloom into something beyond your imagination and expectations, but at the same time, it could also leave you forlorn and away from everyone and everything, that was once near you, as they have moved with time, unlike you. Therefore, being able to use time to your advantage is quintessential to making the progress, that you think, you need to make.

"If a business does well, the stock eventually follows"

This is a fairly specific statement, and once again reflects Buffet's acumen, that is oriented in a certain sense of propriety and righteousness. This can also be seen a direct jibe at those entities, who precipitously get themselves listed and then their whole business and its focus is entrenched in the flawed philosophy of somehow boosting the value of the company in the equity markets. The foible here is that, the foundation of any business, does not start or originate from its stocks, but what or how its does business and how that reflects their balance sheet, at the end of a quarter.

Running behind stocks and trying to appease stockholder and inflating numbers, only helps in the short run, as it could lead to greater peril, as the company grows and expands.