'Predicting Rain Doesn't Count, Building The Ark Does': 5 Inspiring Investment Mantras From Warren Buffet

Warren Buffet's ability to amaze the world with his investment acumen is a phenomenon, that has stood the test of time for about half-a-century. But Berkshire Hathaway boss' way to sway one with carefully his 'invested words' is a territory in itself.

These are some of those words, that 'Oracle of Omaha' bestowed upon the world of business.

"What we learn from history is that people don't learn from history"

In business, and the world at large, one thing that cannot be denied is how past events plague our movement, causing ripple effects, transcending the present, affecting the future. Ruminating over what has already transpired is understandable, perhaps even wise. But fixating over the same, being deterministic about your path, will not only see dismaying events repeat themselves, but also exacerbate the existing woes, creating a vicious cycle. Therefore, looking at past is important, but remaining in it, is unwise.

"Money is not everything. Make sure you earn a lot before speaking such nonsense"

In a world where resources dictate the day and the day after, it is not only impossibly idealistic, but juvenile to discount the relevance of resources, may it be money or anything else. The struggle is about breaking the shackles and making a space for yourself, in a world, that barely cares. Then, how do you make them care? By building on what the world actually cares for. Resources, and the potential that they posses to fuel a change, is something, that can be accepted or refuted, but something, that simply cannot be ignored.

"Predicting rain doesn't count, building the ark does"

Give them solutions, not problems. Having a black hat of 'negative' feedback is not the problem, but sinking in the space, not being able to get out of it, is definitely a problem. One's ability to see a giant wave approaching is futile, if they cannot act on it, and move away from any potential damage. This also amounts to wastage of information, as your awareness of the problem alone, does not resolve the said problem. Creative problem-solving is essential in today's world, because looking at the fire is nugatory, putting it out is where purpose and action comes into play.

"The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down"

When all hell breaks loose, all you see is nothingness, with nowhere to go. But this is also the time, when you are so low, you see the roots, the foundation of it all. This is the golden opportunity for you to go big and make it bigger than it ever was. Deploying your scarce resources at a time, when no one is around, is when you can take control of your entity's course and destination. This will not only help resurrect, but birth an old, but new movement, that has learned from mistakes to better function today.

"Lose money for the firm, and I will be understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm, and I will be ruthless."

Buffet is stickler for reputation, and that is clear in these and many other other words he has uttered, and thoughts he has shared. Because reputation stems, and is perhaps oriented on the grand foundation of Trust. Trust is earned, then built, and then it blossoms to foster a greater connection and an eloquent understanding between you and your partners, investors and the market and the world at large. Because once your face takes a hit, it is immensely cumbersome and intricate to undo the entanglement. Therefore, don't go left or right, go to the abode of truth.

