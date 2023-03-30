Bhopal: Apex court directs Centre for IT infrastructure in DRTs, DRATs within 3 months

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has directed the Central Government (Ministry of Finance) to provide necessary technological IT infrastructural facilities in Debt Recovery Tribunals and Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRTs and DRATs) within 3 months for smooth and proper implementations of mandatory e-filing.

The order that came over the petition filed by the MP High Court Bar Association (MPHCBA) held that no person should be deprived of access to justice only because of a lack of technological experience or access.

The apex court, though affirmed the mandatory e-filing in the DRTs and DRATs across the country, however, permitted Bar Association across the country to send their representations to the Central Government regarding problems in the e-filing in the DRTs and DRATs.

Advocates Siddharth R. Gupta and Mrigank Prabhakar appeared on behalf of HC Bar Association before the Supreme Court. High Court Bar Association challenged the validity and constitutionality of the DRT Filing Rules 2020, as amended on January 31, 2023. The writ petition had challenged the Rules on the grounds that they impede access to justice since physical filing has been completely prohibited.

The Bar Association further pleaded that e-filing may not be convenient for each lawyer and litigant, being made compulsory without accessing the ground reality.