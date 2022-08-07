Bhopal: Anuradha Paudwal feted with ‘Kishore Samman 2022’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal was feted with ‘Kishore Samman -2022’ at Hansdhwani auditorium of Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Sunday evening.

It was part of a concert ‘Awaaz-e-Kishore,’ organised by Samrat Sangeet Sadhana Seva Samiti to celebrate the birth anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

After felicitation, Paudwal presented songs like ‘ Bahut pyar karte hain…,’ ‘Nazar ke samne…,’ Dil hai ki manta nahi…’ and ‘Agar tum na hote…,’ which captivated the audience who were presented in good numbers.

The music composition was by Gitesh Sonaikar. Sanjay Shukraware accompanied her on Keyboard, Rajkumar Saxena on dholak, Anand Bhattacharya on tabla, Anil Ojha on drums, Ritul Hazarika on lead guitar, Shailendra Jha on octapad and Sandeep Verma on Bass Guitar.

Besides, the event began with super hit songs of Kishore Kumar, presented by singers in the city including Sunil Shukraware , Amit Wadhwa, Shobhana Pradhan, Sanjay Tiwari, Annada Pathak, Pooja Thackeray enthralled the audience. The songs included ‘Chhukar mere mann ko …,’ ‘Chanda o Chanda…,’ ‘bachke rehna re baba…,’ ‘Maar gaiyi mujhe teri judai…,’ and ‘Wada karo nahi…’.

Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang was present along with a large audience.