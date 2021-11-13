Bhopal: Another MP dribbler Ankit Pal in Indian hockey squad

Bhopal: Gwalior’s 17-year-old dribbler Ankit Pal has been selected in the 18-member squad ready to defend their Men’s Junior World Cup title from November 24, as announced by the Hockey India on Thursday. The son of a sweet-maker, Pal, plays as a mid-fielder of the Indian team and is known for his attacking game. Pal, talking to Free Press said, “There was a time when I did not have even a proper hockey stick to pursue my passion. My mother used to tear a part of her saree for me to tie the broken stick with it. She has always motivated me to pursue my passion. She never forced me to leave sports only to do well in academics.”

“Vivek’s Olympic medal has inspired a lot of us. I too dream to represent my country at Olympics one day and win gold there,” he added.

His mother Seema Pal and father Santosh Pal are out of words on the happy occasion. All they could say was, “May he bring fame to our country and to us.”

The final match of the tournament is scheduled on December 5, which is also Pal’s birthday. His parents hope to reach the final and defend the trophy on the occasion of his birthday.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 01:05 AM IST