Bhopal: Another cop attacked in state capital, police demolish houses of goons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of incidents of attack on policemen is on the rise in the state capital.

Six drunken louts attacked a head constable in Bhopal in early hours of Friday.

The goons stabbed the police in the back. The incident took place only 200 meters away from Kohefiza police station in the heart of the city.

According to Anil Bajpayee, in charge of Kohefiza police station, four of the criminals have been arrested.

The police are searching for others. According to reports, a head constable Vijay Yadav was passing by the parking lot near Hamidia Hospital in the city around midnight.

Four persons, Arshlam, Osarshah, Haider, Ali, Zed and Muddasir reached there. No sooner Yadav had told them to remove their vehicle than they began to argue with him.

One of them accused then whipped out a knife and hit Vijay in his back.

On hearing the cries of the policeman, as the people of the area gathered there, the criminals escaped.

The police registered a case against the accused. This was the third incident of attack on policemen in the past three months.

After the incident, the police along with district administration demolished the houses and shops of the goons who stabbed the policemen. Those shops and houses were illegally constructed in Karbala and Idgah Hills localities of the city.

Earlier, six youths carrying broke the wireless set and fought with the policeman in Khanugaon.

Women hurled poured boiled tea and hurled stones at the policemen in Hanumanganj area.