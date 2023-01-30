Bhopal: Ananthi from Tamil Nadu is 4th generation volleyball player in family

Ananthi | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 17-year-old Ananthi from Tamil Nadu is the fourth-generation volleyball player in her family who is representing her state in Khelo India Youth Games 2022. The 5’9-inch girl looks simple outside the field but she destroys her opponent like a cheetah.

"In south India, we play volleyball for passion, not for money, and that is why we are so disciplined and serious about it," Ananthi who is in Bhopal to take part in Khelo India Youth Games 2022 told Free Press.

Ananthi’s great-grandfather introduced the game in the family. After him her grandfather and father both started playing volleyball. They played volleyball at the state and national level. It was the only sport that she and her brother saw in their childhood. They too started playing volleyball.

Ananthi was part of Tamil Nadu’s winning volleyball team at the 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games held in Haryana. She also finished tenth in an international volleyball tournament held in France.

The Tamil Nadu team defeated Madhya Pradesh team 3-0 on Monday in the first match of volleyball in Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Bhopal.

