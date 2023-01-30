e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ananthi from Tamil Nadu is 4th generation volleyball player in family

Bhopal: Ananthi from Tamil Nadu is 4th generation volleyball player in family

"In south India, we play volleyball for passion, not for money, and that is why we are so disciplined and serious about it," she told Free Press.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Ananthi | FP Pic
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 17-year-old Ananthi from Tamil Nadu is the fourth-generation volleyball player in her family who is representing her state in Khelo India Youth Games 2022. The 5’9-inch girl looks simple outside the field but she destroys her opponent like a cheetah.

"In south India, we play volleyball for passion, not for money, and that is why we are so disciplined and serious about it," Ananthi who is in Bhopal to take part in Khelo India Youth Games 2022 told Free Press.

Ananthi’s great-grandfather introduced the game in the family. After him her grandfather and father both started playing volleyball. They played volleyball at the state and national level. It was the only sport that she and her brother saw in their childhood. They too started playing volleyball.

Ananthi was part of Tamil Nadu’s winning volleyball team at the 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games held in Haryana. She also finished tenth in an international volleyball tournament held in France.

The Tamil Nadu team defeated Madhya Pradesh team 3-0 on Monday in the first match of volleyball in Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Bhopal.  

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Who is Pushparani? The 45-year-old woman cop who cycles 6 km a day, inspires locals with...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Ananthi from Tamil Nadu is 4th generation volleyball player in family

Bhopal: Ananthi from Tamil Nadu is 4th generation volleyball player in family

Madhya Pradesh: Katni’s mayor Preeti Suri joins BJP, again

Madhya Pradesh: Katni’s mayor Preeti Suri joins BJP, again

Bhopal:Those disrupting peace will not be spared, says MP home minister Narottam Mishra on the...

Bhopal:Those disrupting peace will not be spared, says MP home minister Narottam Mishra on the...

Madhya Pradesh: Overcast sky in Bhopal, Malhargarh records 3 cm rain

Madhya Pradesh: Overcast sky in Bhopal, Malhargarh records 3 cm rain

Bhopal: Budget session in Madhya Pradesh Assembly from February 27 to March 27

Bhopal: Budget session in Madhya Pradesh Assembly from February 27 to March 27