Bhopal: Amid rain, devotees join possessions as Goddess Durga leaves for her abode

Devotees participate in Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Durga Puja celebrations culminated with the immersion of the idols of Goddess Durga in water bodies in different parts of the city. The immersion of idols had started from Durga Navmi and it is likely to continue till Friday.

Devotees joined the colourful processions as the idols were carried to reservoirs for immersion. Police have tightened up security at the ghats looking at the huge turnouts at the processions. Senior police officers monitored the security arrangements.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation has pressed into service JCB machines and cranes for the immersion of huge idols. Divers have also been deployed at ghats to avert any mishap.

JCB machine being used for the Durga idol immersion in Bhopal. | FP

The city’s Lower Lake, Bhadbhada and other water bodies witness the idol immersions. Devotees had started queuing up at the ghats since morning to witness immersion, however, no person was allowed to enter into the water body.

In view of the Durga procession, vehicular traffic was diverted The motorists had to detour to reach their destinations.

