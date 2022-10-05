Chal Samaroh: Plan your day as major traffic diversion in force in Bhopal

Devotees participates in Durga idol immersion at Khatlapura Ghat, in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The city will see major traffic diversion in view of the two major processions (Chal Samaroh) for immersion of Goddess Durga idols on Thursday and Friday, said traffic police. The police said traffic routes will remain diverted on various routes for easy passage of procession. Two pathways have been fixed for the same. Traffic police have issued road diversion

The traffic police have announced general traffic diversions on several roads Thursday. As per traffic police, on Thursday from 08:00 am, all types of heavy vehicles will remain prohibited at Khajuri Road, Mubarakpur, Lamba Kheda Chauraha, Sukhiya Sevaniya Chapda Kala Chauraha, Islam Nagar Crossing, Ratibad, Lalghati, Narsinghgarh Tiraha, Airport Square, Karaund Square, Bhanpur Square, Patel Nagar, 11 miles, ahead of Ratnagiri.

Vehicles leaving for Indore and Sehore and vice versa will be allowed to enter the city after 6 pm via Khajuri Bypass, Mubarakpur Bypass, Gandhinagar, Karond Chauraha, Best Prize Tiraha, Bhanpur Pul, Minal.

Mid-size vehicles leaving for Indore and Sehore and vice versa will be able to go towards their destination via Jhagaria, Ratibad, Neelbad, Bhadbhada crossing.

Plying of city bus, magic van, four wheeler vehicles will be prohibited on route leading to Bharat Talkies Square, Alpana Tirahe, Nadra Bus Stand Square and Bhopal Talkies Square from 5 PM.

Vehicles coming and going from Teen Mohra to Bhopal Talkies Square will be diverted from Islami Gate via Sindhi Colony Square to Agrawal Dharamshala, Parallel Road towards Main Railway Station Platform No.-6.

Once the Durga idols and tableaux starts queuing at Nadra Bus Stand intersection, all types of vehicles will be banned from Bhopal Talkies Square towards Nadra Bus Stand, Agrawal Dharamshala Tiraha to Nadra Bus Stand, Bharat Talkies Square towards Nadra Bus Stand. No traffic movement will be allowed on Bharat Talkies intersection during the chal samaroh.

The traffic movement will be allowed from main railway station number-1 towards new city MP Nagar, New Market via Ashoka Garden, 80 Feet Road, Prabhat Chauraha, Subhash Nagar ROB, Meda Mile, MP Nagar.

Vehicular movement from Bogda bridge towards Bharat Talkies will remain closed. The motorists will be able to travel through Prabhat Chauraha, 80 feet road, Ashoka Garden.