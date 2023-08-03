Bhopal: Ambedkar Statue Vandalised In Sehore District, FIR Against 5

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised by some mischievous elements in village Berkhera-Kurmi of Sehore district on Tuesday night, said the police on Wednesday.

FIR has been registered in Ichhawar police station against the five persons for vandalising the Ambedkar statue during a rally. ASP Gitesh Garg said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of Manoj Malviya who told police that the incident took place during a procession. Malviya was standing near the statue when the five people, participating in the rally, allegedly vandalised it. It is claimed that the five accused -Ajay Rathore, Sheru Verma, Sukka Verma , Ravi Mali and Kuldeep Verma who were the part of the procession, first damaged the statue and when Manoj tried to stop them, they allegedly bashed him. The complainant told police that five hurled abuses with casteist remarks. The police have registered a case under section 294,323,506,427,295-A and 34 of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

ASP, however, has denied knowledge of any such rally of a Hindu Outfit being taken out in the area during which the incident took place. It seems that the incident took place over a personal dispute among them and the incident happened.

Buddhist followers’ protest on Aug 6

Buddhist followers are going to lay siege to the CM House on August 6 over alleged atrocities. Earlier on July 28, some anti-social elements had entered the Buddha Vihar in village Karori of Bhind district and allegedly manhandled the disciples there. To protest the Bhind incident, the Buddhist followers are going to gather in Bhopal and stage a protest on August 6.

