Bhopal: Record 1.35 Lakh registrations for PG courses of Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In a first, more than 1.35 lakh students have registered for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) eying admission in PG courses offered by Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies.

This was the first time that a university went for CUET and received an overwhelming response. The admission will hinge on scores of CUET. The students have applied in 50 different courses of the university. Some courses have 80 to 120 seats.

Vice Chancellor Dr Neerja Gupta talking to Free Press said that as many as 13, 5900 students have applied for admission from across the country. The number of students who finally get admission in the varsity will be cleared by August.

Meanwhile, university will go for merit in those courses which have received the highest number of admission applications. The Wellness and Dietetics course has received the highest number of applications.

89 teaching posts to be filled soon

Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies is in the process to fill the 89 posts of teaching staff including Professors, Assistant Professors and assistants. Around forty vacancies will be filled shortly and this will help in overcoming the shortage of teaching staff, said VC Dr Neerja Gupta.