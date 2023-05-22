Bhopal: Barkatullah University to wait for 2 years for NAAC reassessment

University's entrance gate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After getting B Grade in the recent National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessment, Barkatullah University was contemplating to go in appeal with the hope that it may get better grade.

However, it changed mind after an expert told university authorities that it won’t help much. As a result, Barkatullah University has decided to wait for two more years to make request for NAAC assessment.

Barkatullah University vice-chancellor Professor SK Jain told Free Press that request for NAAC assessment would be made after 2 years.

Though the university is craving for better grade, its lack of preparation is overshadowing its dream. It is struggling to keep library in order and to ensure basic facilities to students living in the hostels.

Another reason for getting low NAAC grade is this that University lacks teaching staff and is struggling to fill the vacant posts.

“Reservation issue, political interference are impeding appointments,” said a professor wishing anonymity.

At present, university has 105 sanctioned posts of professors. Out of them, 45 are filled. The situation is likely to get worse as two professors will retire soon.