Pune: MMCOE receives A++ Grade from NAAC

Pune's Marathwada Mitramandal’s College of Engineering has received the A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for the second cycle.

The NAAC assesses institutions based on various parameters such as teaching-learning, research, infrastructure, governance, best practices, and student progress and support. The college received a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.6 (A++) on the scale of 4.

Dr. Vijay Gohokar, Principal of MMCOE expressed his pride in the institution's achievement, saying "We are delighted to receive the NAAC A++ accreditation, which is a reflection of our commitment to academic excellence and innovation. Our specialized laboratories like AI & ML Lab, Blockchain Lab, AR & VR Lab, Industrial IoT Lab, Product Development Lab, PCB Lab, PLC & SCADA lab, and best practices in teaching and learning have set us apart from other institutions, and we are confident that our students will excel in their careers.”

