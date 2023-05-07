Central team to visit Pune on May 9 ahead of G-20 meetings in June | G-20

A Central team is set to visit Pune on May 9 to review preparations ahead of two upcoming meetings of the Group of Twenty (G20) on electronics and education in June. The Municipal Corporation of Pune is making preparations for the meetings, which come after the G20 summit held in Pune in January. Attention will be paid to the improvement, beautification, and cleanliness.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and has been hosting meetings in various cities of the country since January.

Upcoming meetings in Pune

The upcoming meetings include the 3rd Digital Economy Working Group Meeting on June 12 to 14, and the 4th Education Working Group Meeting on June 20 to 21, followed by the Education Ministers Meeting on June 22.

India currently holds the presidency of the G20, and the meetings will bring together representatives of member states and invited countries to discuss global economic and financial issues. The final G20 summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in September 2023, with the largest ever delegation of 43 Heads of State/Government set to participate.