Pune: Karve Nagar woman runs away with lover, leaves daughter behind

A woman who was having an affair left her home with her lover and, while leaving, took away 5.5 tola gold ornaments and cash from her parents' house. When the incident came to light, her 15-year-old daughter told her father that her mother's lover had molested her. Later, the girl's father lodged a complaint with the police.

A 43-year-old man staying in Karve Nagar has lodged a complaint (176/23) at the Warje police station. Accordingly, the police have arrested Shivanand Shrimant Wale (29), a resident of Karve Nagar, and the complainant's wife. The incident took place from October 2022 to April 18, 2023.

Complainant's wife established physical relations with Shivanand

According to the police, Shivanand got close to the complainant's wife and started visiting their house to teach exercises to her 15-year-old daughter. He molested her 2 to 3 times and warned her not to tell anyone. The complainant's wife established physical relations with Shivanand and then ran away with him.

While leaving, she took away ₹50,000 in cash, ornaments worth ₹1.65 lakh, and ₹30,000 from her parents' house without telling them. After this incident, the woman's daughter told her father that she had been molested by Shivanand. Later, the girl's father lodged a complaint with the police. API Raikar is probing the case.