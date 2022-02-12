Bhopal: Alumni meet, idol making workshop held at MLB College

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An alumni meet and an idol making workshop was organised at Maharani Laxmi Bai Post Graduate Government College on Saturday.

More than 100 ex-students of the college gathered at the community hall of the college and had interaction. The meet was held in accordance with directions issued by the World Bank. All the World Bank funded educational institutions are required to hold gatherings of their ex-students annually.

“The activity of student-tracking was held during the alumni meet. Whereabouts of other students came to the fore. The data has been collected and will be used to invite them and connect them with their college,” said Prof Bilqis Jehan.

An idol making workshop was held in which artistes from the State Archeological Department Vir Singh Rajput and Kamlesh Prajapati gave tips to the students and former students on how to make moulds.

Principal Mukesh Dixit urged the alumni to remain in touch and contribute to development of the college.

