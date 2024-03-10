 Bhopal: Alok Chatterjee Back On Stage After Fortnight-Long Hospital Stay
Sangeet Natak Award recipient and former MPSD director directs, acts in ‘Koi Samjha Nahi’ at national theatre festival ‘Solo Saga 2.0’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Bhopal: Alok Chatterjee Back On Stage After Fortnight-Long Hospital Stay | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national theatre festival ‘Solo Saga 2.0’ began with a play ‘Koi Samjha Nahi’ at Rangshri Little Ballet Troupe in the city on Saturday.

The comedy was directed by Alok Chatterjee, who also played the role of the play’s sole character. Chatterjee was back on stage after a 15-day stay in the ICU of a hospital.

The play highlights the suicidal tendency among youth and how it can it be curbed. Written by Raffi Sabbir, the play was staged after a gap of around seven years in Bhopal. The duration of the play was around 45 minutes.

FP Photo

The comedy revolves around a person who comes to the Upper lake in Bhopal every day for fishing. He comments on things around him and expresses his outspoken opinions on social issues. The story unfolds layer by layer and starts connecting with the common man, where this person goes on presenting the society and the mentality of the people in a very interesting way.

About Alok Chatterjee

The powerful performance of Chatterjee won a huge round of applause from the audience at the houseful show. Chatterjee is a Sangeet Natak Award recipient and former director of Madhya Pradesh Shchool of Drama.

FP Photo

His wife Shobha Chatterjee designed costumes and lights were designed by the staff of Shaheed Smarak.

The fest is being organised by Artlok Studios of Realistic Visualisation. A solo play ‘Band Raaston ke Beech’ will be staged on Sunday at 7pm.

