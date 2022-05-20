Bhopal: Alliance Air to start flight from Jabalpur-Bhopal-Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alliance Air is going to commence flight operations from Jabalpur-Bhopal-Gwalior and back effective from June 4 thrice a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

Similarly, Alliance Air will also commence direct flight operations from Bilaspur to Bhopal and back effective from June 5 under RCS-UDAN scheme four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). The airline will deploy its luxurious 70 seater ATR 72 600 aircraft to connect these cities, according to a press release.

Flight 9I 617 will depart from Jabalpur at 10:00 hrs and arrive in Bhopal at 11:10 hrs.

Flight 9I 617 will depart from Bhopal at 11:40 hrs and arrive in Gwalior at 12:55 hrs.

Flight 9I 618 will depart from Gwalior at 13:25 hrs and arrive in Bhopal at 14:40 hrs.

Flight 9I 618 will depart from Bhopal at 15:05 hrs and arrive in Jabalpur at 16:05 hrs.

Flight 9I 691will depart from Bilaspur at 11:35 hrs and arrive in Bhopal at 13:25 hrs.

Flight 9I 692 will depart from Bhopal at 13:55 hrs and arrive in Bilaspur at 15:45 hrs.

The release further adds that the inclusive inaugural fares on Jabalpur-Bhopal-Jabalpur route will be starting at Rs 2933, Bhopal-Gwalior will be starting at Rs 2933, Gwalior-Bhopal will be starting at Rs 2828, Bilaspur-Bhopal will be starting at Rs 3509 and Bhopal-Bilaspur will be starting at Rs 3389.

The new flight will also give the travellers from Gwalior To Bhopal multiple options for further connectivity from Mumbai to metros such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad & Chennai.

There are only window or aisle seats in Alliance Air and the aircrafts have super comfortable leg space with a seat pitch of 30”, the release added.

