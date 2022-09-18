e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: AIIMS observes Raktdan Amrit Mahotsav on PM's birthday

Bhopal: AIIMS observes Raktdan Amrit Mahotsav on PM's birthday

Registers 1,292 donors on E-raktkosh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal,  organised Raktdan Amrit Mahotsav to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modiís birthday on Saturday.

The Additional Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOH & FW) Dr Manohar Adnani inaugurated the event in presence of AIIMS director Dr Ajay Singh. Others present included dean Dr Rajesh Malik, Medical Superintendent Dr Manisha Shrivastava.

The students and faculty of AIIMS Bhopal organised awareness activities to promote voluntary blood donation. A pledge was taken to register as voluntary blood donors. 

A street play was performed by students of AIIMS. Besides, an awareness rally was carried out by the faculty, staff and students. AIIMS has registered the maximum number of donors in Bhopal. It has registered 1,292 donors on E raktkosh.  At least 100 volunteers are expected to donate blood at AIIMS, Bhopal.

Safety Day

World Patient Safety Day was observed in AIIMS, Bhopal. Theme for this year is medication errors. Director Prof Ajay Singh laid stress on continuous learning to prevent and reduce medication errors.  The reasons and preventive measures for medication errors were discussed. 

Awareness Month

September is observed as Newborn Screening Awareness Month globally. Department of pediatrics, AIIMS, Bhopal is conducting several activities to create awareness about newborn screening. A state level quiz was conducted online. 

Students from AIIMS Bhopal and stateís medical colleges participated in the quiz. The first prize was won by Dr Nivedita (AIIMS Bhopal), second prize by Dr Harish (AIIMS Bhopal) and third prize was won by Dr Vasudevan (GRMC, Gwalior).

Maternal Death Surveillance and Response training

State level training on Maternal Death Surveillance and Response (MDSR) organised by National Health Mission (NHM), MP, at AIIMS. The Faculty members from AIIMS Bhopal actively participated and contributed to the deliberations in a State Level training program on MDSR training programme organised by the Maternal Health Division of National Health. 

The various issues and challenges in current MDSR processes, existing MDSR guidelines, and institutionalisation of the MDSR process were discussed during this program. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Kuno-Palpur National Park decked up for cheetahs; security beefed up
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Chief Minister Jan Seva Abhiyan; equipment distributed to 92 differently-abled 

Chief Minister Jan Seva Abhiyan; equipment distributed to 92 differently-abled 

Fund misappropriate by Bishop; Intelligence Bureau makes inquiries 

Fund misappropriate by Bishop; Intelligence Bureau makes inquiries 

Bhopal: Film Making Workshop; Mahabharata is best example of screenwriting, says actor Durgesh 

Bhopal: Film Making Workshop; Mahabharata is best example of screenwriting, says actor Durgesh 

Bhopal: Rape with kid in school bus; schools slow on adopting safety measures, panic button...

Bhopal: Rape with kid in school bus; schools slow on adopting safety measures, panic button...

Bhopal: AIIMS observes Raktdan Amrit Mahotsav on PM's birthday

Bhopal: AIIMS observes Raktdan Amrit Mahotsav on PM's birthday