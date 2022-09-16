Bhopal: Kuno-Palpur National Park decked up for cheetahs; security beefed up

Preparations underway at the Kuno-Palpur National Park where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs brought from Namibia on Sept. 17, in Madhya Pradesh' s Sheopur district, Friday, | -PTI

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Kuno-Palpur National Park in Sheopur is ready to welcome eight Namibian cheetahs, which will land on its soil on Saturday. It’s learnt that cheetahs were kept in specially designed enclosures in Namibia before they were boarded in a special plane, which would bring them to Gwalior.

The ground level preparations at Kuno National Park have been completed.

On Friday, Kuno National Park remained abuzz with the whirlwind tours of wildlife experts, forest, police officials etc. They all took stock of arrangements and issued orders.

Sources said that after bringing the cheetahs from Gwalior by an army chopper, they will be kept in enclosures in Tiktoli area of Kuno National Park.

It’s also learnt that a veterinarian will accompany cheetahs in the special plane from Namibia to Gwalior and subsequently to Kuno National Park. The expert will stay at Kuno National Park for some days to train the local staff and veterinary doctors on cheetas’ care.

As per officials, cheetahs are being brought here with empty stomach as this is a required norm during the shifting of wild animals. They will be subjected to health check-up on arrival at Kuno National Park and will kept in quarantine for 30 before they are released.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around Kuno in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Out of seven helipads laid in Sheopur, three are inside the Kuno Park and are under tight vigil.

Meanwhile, herbivores, cheetahs’ prey, have been released into the enclosures. The herbivores have been brought to Kuno National Park from other parks.