Bhopal: AIIMS gives Covid patient 'unfilled' oxygen cylinder, video goes viral

BHOPAL: The AII-India Medical Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) allegedly supplied an 'unfilled' oxygen cylinder to a Covid patient at the hospital. Now, when the family members have uploaded a video on social media, doctors are trading charges at each other and the hospital management. Senior doctors, too, are blaming the hospital management.

The video of an 'unfilled' oxygen cylinder supplied to a Covid patient at AIIMS went viral. Shashi Bhushan Mishra, a resident of Kolar, was not provided a bed for the past one week and, when he needed an oxygen cylinder, he was provided an 'unfilled' cylinder. His oxygen saturation level was 65.

The family members of Shashi Bhushan Mishra said that they had even had to purchase medicines from the market, which exposes the tall claims of AIIMS that it provides quality medical facilities.

Covid patients do not expect such a negligent attitude of the hospital in providing medical services and treatment to its patients. But the video uploaded on social media exposes the internal medical treatment system and ìmalpracticesî in such a hospital as AIIMS.

Shifting was the cause