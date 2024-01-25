Bhopal: AIIMS Doctors Give New Lease Of Life To 10-yr-old With Hole In Her Heart |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old girl diagnosed with OS ASD (Ostium Secundum Atrial Septal Defect) underwent a successful percutaneous closure procedure at AIIMS Bhopal. OS ASD is a heart condition characterized by a hole inside the heart.

This innovative intervention, utilizing an ASD device under general anesthesia, marks a historic milestone as the first-ever procedure of its kind conducted at the institute.

The young patient’s challenges with weight gain and shortness of breath prompted a diagnostic evaluation, revealing the presence of ASD.

The cardiology team, led by Dr Bhushan Shah, Dr Madhur Jain, and Dr Kislay Srivastav, collaborated with the anesthesia team, including Dr Vaishali Waindeskar, Dr Harishkumar, Dr Seema, Dr Ashima, along with cath lab technicians and nursing officers, to ensure the success of this intricate procedure.

5kg Tumour removed from woman’s chest

A 22-year-old patient suffering from persistent cough and difficulty in eating had a massive 5 kg tumour removed at AIIMS here. The woman had tumour at the left side of the chest near the lungs. Originally diagnosed in another city, the patient sought advice at AIIMS based on relatives’ recommendations.

Dr Vinay Kumar, a senior cancer surgeon at AIIMS, led the charge after confirming the presence of the substantial tumour through a CT scan. The tumour, adhered to the food pipe and the arch of the aorta, was removed, securing the patient's health.

The entire treatment, costing approximately Rs 10-15 lakh, was covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The intricate operation, involving collaboration with cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Yogesh Niwaria and a team comprising Dr Harish, Dr Shikha, Dr Nilesh, and Dr Ankit Jain from various departments, proved to be successful.