Bhopal: AIFF launches sports vocational education courses in India, invites applications for international qualifications

Bhopal: All India Football Federation has invited applications for sports vocational education for students of and above 16 years of age.

The federation is to offer international sports industry qualifications designed to provide pathways to careers in sports for millennials and adults.

This will aid the sports enthusiasts to obtain a world-class sports education created with real-life content from Liverpool Football Club across five career pathways - sport, fitness, coaching & development, sport business & management, sports facilities operations and management.

The students will obtain BTEC International Level 3 qualifications with AIFF certified Diplomas, Graduate and Post Graduate University Degrees, alongside.

Mr Praful Patel, the president of AIFF, said the high school students, college students and postgraduates will learn from the best in global sports and global education.

The education will be focussed on careers such as sports psychology, sports journalism, sports nutrition, sports performance analysis, sports development, sports business, sports facilities, operations and many others, he said.

The students can visit the education platform of the website of All India Football Federation to know the details and register their applications, he added.