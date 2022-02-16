Bhopal: Agriculture sector plays important role in making Atmnirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday agriculture sector played an important role in the making of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. The efforts of the state government included increasing agricultural production, reducing the cost of production, providing fair prices for agricultural produce, and providing adequate compensation to the farmer in case of loss of produce due to natural calamities or other conditions, as per official statement.

Due to these efforts, as per the statement, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan created a new record at the national level recently by distributing the largest amount of crop loss assistance in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

In 49 lakh crop damage claims of farmers, assistance amounting to Rs.7618 crore was transferred to their bank accounts with a single click. 'This crop insurance amount has become a lifesaver for the affected farmers of the state. Chief minister Chouhan has said that ëI have always been with the farmers of the state in every joy and sorrow and will always continue to be. Farmers will never be allowed to suffer financial loss due to natural calamity or flood, rain, hailstorm, crop crisis'.

The relief amount will also be deposited in the account of the farmers for the damage caused to the crops due to hailstorm and rain in the past.

Meanwhile, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development minister Kamal Patel has said the government is making continuous efforts to make agriculture a profitable business. Innovations are also being promoted by the government to benefit the farmers. All possible efforts will be made for the economic empowerment of farmers under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

