Bhopal: MP CM tests Covid-19, goes into home isolation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been infected with Covid-19 and following doctors’ advice, he has gone into home isolation.

“I went through RTPCR test. I have tested Covid-19 positive. I has isolated myself. I will join all the upcoming programmes, virtually,” Chouhan tweeted.

He added he would virtually participate in various programmes being organized on the occasion of Saint Ravidas Birthday Anniversary.

He also urged to those who came into his contact to isolate themselves immediately and also get Covid-19 tested.

The Madhya Pradesh government had last week withdrawn all COVID-19-related restrictions following a decline in cases of the viral infection in the state.

On Monday, the state reported 1,760 new cases of coronavirus and four more fatalities, raising the infection tally to 10,27,651 and the death toll to 10,697, a health department official earlier said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in MP dipped to 2.4 per cent on Monday from 2.9 per cent the previous day, the official said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:19 PM IST