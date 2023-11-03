Bhopal: After “Jai And Veeru,” “Shyam And Chhenu” Enter MP Polls

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Shyam and Chhenu” of a 1971 Bollywood film “Mere Aapne” have entered MP election after “Jai and Veeru” of Sholay. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are calling themselves Jai and Veeru. They are actually the characters – Shyam and Chhenu – of the film Mere Apne and fighting for superiority in their respective areas, Chouhan said at a press conference in Satna on Friday. “Mere Apne” is a 1971 film in which Vinod Khanna played the role of Shyam and Shatrughan Sinha that of Chhenu. Initially both of them have been friends in the film, but they fight on some issues afterwards and become sworn enemies.

They continue to fight for superiority. State election in charge of the Congress Randeep Surjewala compared the friendship of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath with that of Jai and Veeru of a Bollywood blockbuster Sholay. After Surjewala’s statement, Jai and Veeru have entered the statements of politicians.

Indi bloc falls before its formation

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said ‘Indi’ block has fallen like a house of cards even before it came into existence. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said that the Congress’s conduct was not up to the mark, Chouhan said, adding that, the Congress scattered in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress leaders are busy establishing their children, he said, adding that, the party which talking about the Ram Temple, once called Ram and imaginative character. The Congress has begun to utter the name of Lord Ram keeping in mind the emotion of the people, he said.