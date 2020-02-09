Bhopal: After anti-encroachment drive, hawkers back to business at New Market

BHOPAL: It's back to square one. The vendors driven out from New Market are back again encroaching upon roads, lanes and by-lanes of city’s busiest market.

Earlier, following the complaint of traders and shopkeepers, the district administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had driven out the vendors and hawkers from market and its periphery for the convenience of visitors during the festive season.

Shop keepers had launched a campaign to drive out vendors and hawkers occupying roads and lanes. The encroachments on pavements, access roads had led to congestion in the market making it difficult even for ambulance and fire-fighter tenders to move freely in case of any exigency. Vendors had extended their shops to the road limits causing inconvenience to the commuters

Citing livelihood, the street vendors had demanded the authorities to allot them a space on the periphery of market to run business and they had even agreed to pay for the space. However, the administration not only drove encroachers away but even seized their goods, which the vendors sternly objected.