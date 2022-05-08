Bhopal: ADRM-Bhopal booked for alleged rape

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Bhopal Division of West Central Railway Zone has been booked for alleged rape, said police on Saturday.

The rape case has been registered at Narmadapuram Mahila Thana (Hoshangabad) against ADRM Gaurav Singh on basis of his subordinate’s complaint that the ADRM allegedly exploited her for getting a compassionate job. The woman also alleged that the ADRM had been exploiting her since March 2021.

The victim's husband has also lodged a case against his wife and ADRM at Harda police station, the police said.

The ADRM could not be contacted as his phone remained switched off when tried to contact him.

According to the complaint, father of the victim was an employee in the railways. He died about two-and-a-half years ago and his wife died during the corona period. After which the victim got a job on compassionate ground in place of her father in March 2021. During this time, she came in contact with the ADRM.

Meanwhile the woman was transferred from Bhopal to Harda and again from Harda to Bhopal. The victim allegedthat in the meantime, Gaurav Singh continued to exploit her physically.

Two months ago, the victim got married to a man in Harda. Even after marriage, Gaurav continued to sexually harass the woman. The woman once allegedly tried to commit suicide by cutting a vein in her hand at Pipariya in Narmadapuram on May 5, 2022. People informed the police and the woman police station incharge Surekha Nimoda recorded the victim’s statement and on the basis of this, a rape case was registered against Gaurav Singh.

Meanwhile, the victim's husband lodged a complaint with Harda police that ADRM Gaurav Singh and his wife are living in Bhopal with jewellery and cash of about Rs 25 lakhs. He called his marriage as part of conspiracy of ADRM Gaurav Singh who had relationship with his wife.

Narmadapuram Mahila Police station incharge Surekha Nimoda, while talking to Free Press said, “We have registered an FIR against ADRM Gaurav Singh on the basis of the statement of victim. A case of rape has been registered. We have sent the case diary to Govindpura police station, Bhopal for further investigation. Victim’s husband also lodged a complaint with the Harda police against the ADRM.”

