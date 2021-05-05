Bhopal: Administration fights losing battle to keep residents indoors

BHOPAL: The efforts of the district administration to keep residents indoors are not yielding the desired results. It is one of the reasons that Bhopal is witnessing a spurt in the number of corona cases. The district administration, too, is facing a crisis and officials say that, due to unwarranted movement on the roads, it is becoming difficult to extend help to someone in need. The cops are also taking action against vendors who are illegally opening their shops due to a shortage of food. If everybody stays indoors, the administration says, it will be easy to identify the pockets where help is needed.

There is no area of Bhopal where one does not find unwarranted movement.

The police are taking action against aimless wanderers and purposeless travellers, but the number of accused being booked is way fewer than the number of persons who are roaming about without reason.

Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania and deputy inspector-general (DIG) Irshad Wali are also taking stock of the restrictions in Bhopal, but the situation is not getting any better. The travellers coming out of their homes are actually inducing others to follow suit. On any given day, the police are taking action against 50 such persons who are violating the lockdown orders. They are either travelling unnecessarily, or they are found guilty of opening their shops during lockdown hours.