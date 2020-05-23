Bhopal adds 38 more to its coronavirus positive tally

BHOPAL: Nine more COVID positive cases have been reported from Jatkhedi on Saturday. So far 50 positive cases have been reported from the area in a short period. Thirty five people have been quarantined from Jatkhedi. Their contact history is being traced to know root cause of spread.

Bhopal recorded 38 more positive cases taking the tally to 1229 with 42 deaths. Infected families are being shifted from Jatkhedi as it was done in Jahangirabad.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “Nine more positive cases have been reported from Jatkhedi which has fast emerged hotspot. We are shifting the families to safer place. Sampling and survey drive have been intensified. Families have been strictly instructed not to move out from their residences. For essential commodities, home delivery has been ensured.”

Aadministration is maintaining close vigil in other hotspots like Jahangirabad, Mangalwara, Tallaya, Budhwara. More positive cases were reported from Katara Hills and Kolar.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Today, 38 persons have been tested positive for the deadly virus. We have taken all precautions to check corona spread as well as panic among public in Jatkhedi. Containment areas have been made in entire Jatkhedi area. In Jahangirabad, situation is under control as administration is working round the clock to arrest the corona spread. Similarly, overall, we have focused on contact history to trace the root cause of spread in locality.”