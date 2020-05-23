Bhopal: Nearly 5% of patients tested positive daily, no end in sight to corona

BHOPAL: The number of corona positive cases has shot up during the lockdown 4.0 when the migrant workers have begun to arrive and the people’s movements intensified in the state.

There has been approximately 5% increase in number of corona patients during the past few days.

Nevertheless, during the lockdown 3.0, number of patients was between 3% and 4%.

Nearly one lakh people are being tested across the country, so nearly 6% of cases have come to light.

The number of tests has increased, but the health department may be worried because of rise in the number of patients. More than 4,000 people are tested daily, and the number of patients has gone up to 200.

The number of positive cases may go up to 10,000 by the first week of June. Officials of the health department said the number of patients increased because of the arrival of migrant workers.

They the number of positive cases began to decline, but it increased immediately after the migrant workers started arriving in the st

ate. Most of the workers are from Maharashtra and Gujarat where the disease has spread.

Nevertheless, the health department does not know how long this situation will continue.

The state government has imposed certain bans in urban areas, but it is difficult to stop the pandemic in rural areas.

The administration has failed to control the disease in urban areas since the arrival of migrant workers.

New patients have been found in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Khandwa and Burhanpur.

The number of patients is increasing and the disease spreading to new areas, so there is no end in sight to the pandemic.