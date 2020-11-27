Bhopal: Ad maker plays Good Samaritan to startups

BHOPAL: Ashish Singh, 28, a professional ad maker, has provided his services free of cost to over 50 startups from across the country to help them overcome the problems they were facing due to the Covid pandemic.

Son of a farmer father and homemaker mother, Ashish saw startups reeling under the impact of the Covid pandemic. During the lockdown, many startups had to close shop and yet others suffered huge losses. They were in deep distress. “I felt I should do whatever I could for them,” he told Free Press.

He put out an ad on social media offering his services free of cost to small and emerging startups on a first-come-first-served basis. The response was overwhelming. He received inquiries from startups from Patna, Bengaluru, Indore, Delhi, Kolkata and even the US.

After obtaining the required information about their businesses, he produced ads for them in the form of videos of one to one-and-a half-minute duration.