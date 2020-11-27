Bhopal: Ad maker plays Good Samaritan to startups

BHOPAL: Ashish Singh, 28, a professional ad maker, has provided his services free of cost to over 50 startups from across the country to help them overcome the problems they were facing due to the Covid pandemic.
Son of a farmer father and homemaker mother, Ashish saw startups reeling under the impact of the Covid pandemic. During the lockdown, many startups had to close shop and yet others suffered huge losses. They were in deep distress. “I felt I should do whatever I could for them,” he told Free Press.
He put out an ad on social media offering his services free of cost to small and emerging startups on a first-come-first-served basis. The response was overwhelming. He received inquiries from startups from Patna, Bengaluru, Indore, Delhi, Kolkata and even the US.
After obtaining the required information about their businesses, he produced ads for them in the form of videos of one to one-and-a half-minute duration.
Man behind the lens
According to Ashish, producing an ad of 60 seconds takes 12-14 hours of work. He produced ads for more than 50 startups, including dhabas, NGOs, shops, construction companies and so forth.
A post-graduate in business administration from Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Ashish took training in animation and voice-over in Mumbai. He had launched his own venture as a startup two years ago with an investment of Rs 2 lakh from his personal savings. The business flourished and, today, he has a core team of four and a panel of around 50 freelancers who are assigned work on project basis. His firm, Badalpur ka Ashish OPC Pvt. Ltd, produces advertisements for government and private enterprises.
Ashish says he is consciously operating out of his village Badalpur in Betul district, where he has built a studio. “I want to make my native place famous,” he says. He would have earned around Rs 3 lakh had he done these projects as paid assignments, he adds. However, he is happy. “Everyone should do something for society. The satisfaction and happiness one gets by helping others is unmatched,” he said. Ashish says that, from the very outset, he has not been charging anything for services provided to organisations engaged in social work. “I propose to do this in future, too,” he added.
Imparting skills
