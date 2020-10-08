Bhopal: Startup ‘Fresh Rooms’ bags the National Startup Award in the hospitality category of the tourism sector

The 'Fresh Rooms,’ gives luxury toilet seats that are operating through human body sensors. They offer touch-free, waterless urinals. Each Fresh Rooms has smart nap zones for tourists to relax during their journey. These Fresh Rooms washrooms will maintain the temperature according to the weather and will automatically clean after every use. These public toilets can be used by a pay-and-use-and-redeem model. Washrooms will be maintained based on high hygiene parameters. Users will get points for charges that they pay for washroom usage, which they can redeem for buying a freshly brewed cup of their favorite beverage.

Ashutosh Giri, Founder and CEO, Fresh Rooms, said, "The perception about public toilets in India is completely gloomy. That's why we have taken this challenge to change the entire ecosystem of public sanitisation.

“We are launching Fresh Rooms on 4 new locations at Bhopal with BCLL, 25 locations at Bangalore and 1 on Prayagraj railway station. We are planning to start 200 Fresh Rooms by 2021 across India,” he said.

